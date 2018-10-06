Uteshev welcomes President's idea to declare 2019 Year of Youth in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The key message of the recent State-of-the-Nation Address by President Nursultan Nazarbayev is to promote wellbeing of all people of Kazakhstan, says Nurlan Uteshev, CEO of Non-Commercial Joint-Stock Company "Civil Initiatives Support Center", Kazinform reports.

According to Uteshev, the address highlights the most topical and important directions of Kazakhstan's development in the future, including construction of new schools, kindergartens, hospitals, better medical services, accessibility of mass sport and many other things.



Nurlan Uteshev really liked the fact that President Nazarbayev paid utmost attention to the status of teachers in Kazakhstan and providing housing for all families under the new 7-20-25 mortgage program.



He also welcomed the idea of the President to declare 2019 the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan. "The younger generation is the driving force of the country and our future. The youth should not only participate, but initiate the reforms in the country," he added.