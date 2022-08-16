EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:26, 16 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Utmost attention should be paid to children’s safety at schools – PM

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov urged to compete ongoing construction of new schools by the start of new academic year in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at the weekly Government meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Smailov said it is crucial to complete construction of new schools and repair of old ones as there are only two weeks left until the start of new academic year.

    In his words, 81 new schools are to be unveiled in early September across Kazakhstan and 213 more are to be repaired.

    However, the Premier stressed that repair works in some schools in West Kazakhstan, Turkistan, and Almaty regions as well as Almaty city lag behind the schedule. These regions should take steps to complete the repairs works in time. The same, according to Smailov, goes to construction of schools.

    The Kazakh Prime Minister also stressed it is essential to ensure all schools meet safety criteria and schoolchildren are safe there. Children’s safety at schools should be under special control, he noted.

    Prime Minister Smailov also instructed the Government to tackle the problems of sugar price gouging, stationery prices and diesel fuel.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Education Construction Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!