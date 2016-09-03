Uzbek Ambassador thanked Nazarbayev and Kazakhstan people for support

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan Ikrom Nazarov thanked the Kazakh President and Kazakh people for support.

“Let me express gratitude to President of Kazakhstan, His Excellency Nursultan Nazarbayev for warm words and support in such a sorrowful hour. I would like also to thank the people of Kazakhstan who have been coming to the Embassy since early morning for laying flowers and expressing condolences to the friendly Uzbek nation,” Ikrom Nazarov said.



President Islam Karimov of Uzbekistan died at the age of 78. A three-day mourning has been declared in the country from September 3.



