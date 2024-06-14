Uzbek bodybuilders pull aircraft to break world record

Uzbek athletes set a world record having pulled an aircraft weighing 13,500 tons over a distance of 100 meters within 46.7 seconds, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Guinness World Records reports the record was set May 15 at the Tashkent Airport in presence of Guinness World Official Adjudicator Mbali Nkosi.

A team of the Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation of Uzbekistan pulled a Silk Avia ATR 72−600 aircraft weighing 13,000 tons over a distance of 100 meters in 46.7 seconds, "which became the fastest time to pul the plane over such a distance".

The team includes Bekzod Khudoykulov, Sherzodbek Gainazarov, Farkhod Dadamukhamedov, Umid Khusanov, Bakhshulla Sayfullaev and Abrorbek Fozilov.

The record was set at first attempt.