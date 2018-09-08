EN
    11:23, 08 September 2018

    Uzbek businesses may start trading on Malaysian online platform

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Malaysia invited Uzbekistan to consider the possibility of participation of representatives of small and medium businesses in the online trading platform of the country, Digital Free Trade Zone, the press service of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Kuala Lumpur reported Sept. 7.

    This issue was touched upon during the talks between Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Malaysia Ravshan Usmanov and Minister of International Trade and Industry of Malaysia Darell Leiking, Trend reports.

    The Digital Free Trade Zone was established by the initiative of the Government of Malaysia to designate the country as an e-commerce center in Southeast Asia.

    In addition, during the meeting, the parties discussed further development of bilateral mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment cooperation, within which the Malaysian side was provided with comprehensive information on the large-scale economic reforms carried out in Uzbekistan.

    Leiking, noting the huge potential of the two countries, stressed the need to intensify trade relations and investment cooperation, in particular in the chemical, electro-technical, food and pharmaceutical industries.

