Uzbek businessmen keen on working in S Kazakhstan’s industrial zones

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM On November 18, Shymkent hosted the Kazakh-Uzbek Joint Business Conference aimed at improving cooperation between the two countries and opening more opportunities for businessmen.

Governor of the South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Erik Utembayev and as many as 70 Kazakh, Uzbek entrepreneurs participated in the conference.

Taking the floor, the head of the region thanked all the attendees and guests for participation in the event and expressed confidence that the meeting would become a fruitful platform for the development of bilateral relations.

“The administration of the South Kazakhstan region is ready to provide all-round assistance in implementation of investment projects. Due to the industrial-innovative development programme which is being actively implemented in Kazakhstan, we observe today significant progress in our region’s economy. The experience of industrially developed countries shows that industrial zones can be the main tool for attracting foreign investors. There are 11 industrial zones in South Kazakhstan region to date. For those willing to launch processing enterprises in our industrial zones, we will allocate land parcels and will provide beneficial conditions for their projects implementation. Besides, the investors will gain a good opportunity of selling their products through the EEU market,” the Governor said.

In turn, Ambassador Utembayev proposed to build a Kazakh-Uzbek Agro-Industrial Zone and cooperate not only with Tashkent, but also to establish partnership relations with all the regions of Uzbekistan.

“In view of similar climate conditions in the two countries, we may develop vegetable farming, In order to boost tourism cooperation, we need to revive the Great Silk road,” the Ambassador said.

At a bilateral meeting, Chief of the local entrepreneurship, tourism and industrial-innovative development department Marat Karabayev informed the Uzbek side about the opportunities offered by the southern region in entrepreneurship sector.

The areas of development of tourism were discussed at the meeting too.

Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in 2015 reached $1.67bln. Kazakhstan imports primarily gas, cotton fibre, chemical products, fertilizers and vegetables from Uzbekistan.