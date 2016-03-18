Uzbek CEC Chairman wished Kazakhstanis to take right decision at elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Turgankulov met today with his Uzbek counterpart Mirza-Ulugbek Abdulsolomov.

“Elections is a big political event and big holiday for each state, where elections take place. I hope that the whole nation of Kazakhstan will actively join the combined election of deputies to the Majilis and local maslikhats,” the head of the Uzbek CEC told in an interview to Kazinform.

Abdulsolomov noted that combination of election of Majilis and maslikhat deputies is a timely decision in view of the global economic crisis.

“We have studied the work of the Central Election Commission on preparation and holding the elections. Great job has been done. Agitation is underway now, and tomorrow is the day of silence. I wish the people of Kazakhstan to take a right decision and define their future,” he added.