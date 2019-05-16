Uzbek city of Khiva to become capital of Turkic world

BAKU. KAZINFORM Uzbek city of Khiva will become the capital of the Turkic world in 2020, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

"At our last meeting, we proclaimed Osh (Kyrgyzstan) the capital of culture in 2019, and Khiva will take over the baton in 2020," Secretary-General of the international organization TURKSOY Dusen Kaseinov said.

The international organization of Turkic culture TURKSOY positions itself as an organization that is engaged in the preservation, study and popularization of the spiritual values ​​and historical and cultural heritage of the Turkic-speaking peoples at the international level .

The agreement on the establishment of the organization was signed on July 12, 1993, in the Kazakh city of Almaty. The headquarters of TURKSOY is located in Ankara.

The international organization took the initiative to select one of the cities each year as the cultural capital of the Turkic world.

Astana (Kazakhstan) became the capital of the Turkic world in 2012, Eskisehir (Turkey) - in 2013, Kazan ( Russian Tatarstan) - in 2014, the Turkmen city of Merv took over the baton in 2015, Sheki (Azerbaijan) - in 2016, Turkestan (Kazakhstan) - in 2017, and Kastamonu (Turkey) - in 2018.