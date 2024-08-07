Uzbek companies invited to more actively enter Kazakh market

“Kazakhstani business should study Uzbekistan’s experience in garment and textile industries. I have visited the regions and surveyed cotton-textile clusters. As many as 1,500 companies are operating in this sector. Kazakhstan needs this experience. I mean deep processing “from the field to export” with corresponding preferences,” said Atamkulov.

The Kazakh Diplomat pointed out development of other sectors in Uzbekistan which open new opportunities for Kazakhstani business entities.

“We invite Uzbek business to more actively enter the market of Kazakhstan, where everyone will be able to find partners and implement its ideas. One of the major tasks outlined by our presidents is to thoroughly analyze commodity items to identify key goods capable of complementing each other. This will let our countries supply goods and services to each other instead of buying them from third countries. This must become a reality. For this we need a comprehensive approach which will include both support from governmental structures and active involvement of business,” said Beibut Atamkulov.