Uzbek Embassy announces move from Almaty to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Uzbek Embassy in Kazakhstan will move from Almaty to Astana city. Uzbek Ambassador to Kazakhstan Saidikram Niyazkhodjaev announced the decision at the meeting with Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, in Astana on Wednesday.

According to the press service of the ministry, the meeting focused on the pressing issues of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation, including progress in implementation of the agreements reached during President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Uzbekistan this March.



Ambassador Niyazkhodjaev informed Kairat Abdrakhmanov of the decision to move the Uzbek Embassy from Almaty to Astana city and beginning of the construction of the Uzbek diplomatic mission in the Kazakh capital.



Additionally, the sides discussed the schedule of the upcoming bilateral meetings at various levels as well as within the framework of international events in Central Asia.