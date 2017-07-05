Uzbek Embassy to open in Astana

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov revealed that a new building of the Uzbek Embassy is under construction in Astana.

After the embassy in Astana starts to function, Uzbekistan's mission in Almaty will be transformed into the General Consulate, Kazinform has learned from Gazeta.uz.



Minister Kamilov also added that Uzbekistan is looking into the possibility of opening its consulates in the Russian cities of Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok.



According to Kamilov, the consulates will protect the interests and rights of Uzbek citizens wherever they are.