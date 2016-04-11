Uzbek mathematician Sh.Dovlatov announced solution of the sixth problem of millennium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mathematician from Uzbekistan's Karshi State University Shokir Dovlatov announced that he had solved the sixth problem of the millennium. His vision of the problem's solution was published on arXiv.org website, Lenta.ru says.

“This paper gives the solution of the sixth problem of the Millennium: it proved the existence of a unique smooth solution of the Navier-Stokes equations with periodic boundary conditions in space variables,” an abstract of his work reads.

According to KarSU website, Dovlatov is a lecturer at the Faculty of Mathematics.

The Millennium Prize Problems are seven problems in mathematics stated by the Clay Mathematics Institute (Massachusetts, U.S.) in 2000, whose solutions have not been found yet. A prize to the amount of one million dollar was announced for solution of each problem. The only solved problem is the Poincaré conjecture, the decision of which was offered by Grigori Perelman in 2003.

In 2014, Kazakhstani professor Mukhtarbai Otelbayev from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University announced that he found a solution to the sixth problem. Later, American mathematician Terens Tao found counter examples opposing this solution.

In November 2015, Opeyemi Enoch from the Federal University in Oye-Ekiti (Nigeria) said that he could prove the Riemann hypothesis. The Clay Mathematics Institute still believes that the Riemann hypothesis is unproven.

Thus, Dovlatov can become the second professor after Perelman who will be officially included into the modern history of mathematics development.