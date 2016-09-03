Uzbek president buried in Samarkand

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan's late President Islam Karimov was buried in Samarkand, in the Shah-i-Zinda cemetery next to his parents on Sept. 3, the commission arranging the funeral told Trend.

Several thousands of people – townspeople, politicians and foreign delegations – said their last farewell to Islam Karimov.

Three-day mourning has been declared in Uzbekistan over Karimov’s death.

Islam Karimov passed away Sept. 2 after suffering a stroke.



