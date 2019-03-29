Uzbek President condoles with Kazakh counterpart over helicopter crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a telegram of condolences to his Kazakhstani counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the fatal helicopter crash in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Uzbek president.

"It is with deep sadness that I've learnt the news of the fatal crash of the military helicopter of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan which entailed many victims.



Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey the words of sympathy to the families and loves ones of the victims," the telegram reads.



Earlier it was reported that the Mi8 helicopter with 13 servicemen on board crashed on Wednesday evening (March 27) in Kyzylorda region. No one survived the crash. The helicopter belonged to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.