EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:21, 06 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Uzbek President congratulates Elbasy on his birthday

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    The President of Uzbekistan wholeheartedly congratulated Elbasy on his birthday and wished him good health, happiness and new achievements in his activities in the interests of the people of Kazakhstan.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Nursultan Nazarbayev is respected and recognized as the leader of his country and initiator of many effective reforms and global initiatives and the founder of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership.

    Elbasy thanked the Uzbek President for his warm words and commended the ties of friendship and good neighborliness between the fraternal people of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Other Governmental Authorities Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!