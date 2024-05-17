Uzbek President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday

On May 17, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, UZA reported.

The President of Uzbekistan warmly congratulated Kassym-Jomaer Tokayev on his birthday, sincerely wishing him good health, prosperity, success, peace, and prosperity to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan. The tremendous personal contribution of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to strengthening friendship and good neighborliness between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and bringing them to the level of alliance, was emphasized.

The leaders of the two states discussed the current issues of further enhancing multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The progress in implementing the agreements of the working meeting in the city of Khiva and the schedule of upcoming events at the highest level were discussed.

Particular attention was paid to forming a new portfolio of trade and economic cooperation projects involving businesses and regions to promote industry, transport and logistics, energy, and agriculture cooperation. The importance of continuing active cultural and humanitarian exchange was emphasized.