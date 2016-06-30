EN
    15:20, 30 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Uzbek President congratulates Kazakhstan on becoming UN Security Council non-permanent member

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan and his counterpart President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018.

    At the ceremony of presentation of credentials by Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev on June 29, the Uzbek leader noted that it is a resounding success of Nazarbayev's foreign policy and Kazakhstani diplomacy.

    According to President Karimov, this historic milestone illustrates Kazakhstan's success in the development of sovereign state. Over the past years Kazakhstan has made a drastic breakthrough to become a relevant partner for the international community. The Uzbek President stressed that ‘such historic victory would have been impossible 25 years ago'. He also emphasized that election as one of non-permanent members of the UNSC is the achievement for the entire region and Kazakhstan will be responsible for promoting its interests.

    The President of Uzbekistan especially noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev is his close ally and friend and wished him new success and good luck in carrying out the honorable mission at such prestigious international institution as the UN Security Council.

