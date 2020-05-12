Uzbek President congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on 75th anniversary of Victory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a congratulatory telegram to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Elbasy.kz reads.

The Uzbek leader noted that this sacred day is a holiday to honor true heroism of our dear fathers and grandfathers who shoulder to shoulder fought in the field and worked selflessly in the rear to save humanity from fascism. «Expressing deep respect to our dear war veterans we will also glorify their bravery, courage and allegiance to the Motherland and preserve the memory of them forever,» the telegram reads.