    16:15, 01 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Uzbek President extends congratulations to Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Uzbek leader extended the warmest congratulations and best wishes to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    It was noted that the constant high-level dialogue had become the guarantee of fruitful Kazakh-Uzbek partnership across a wide range of issues and helped strengthen stability and step up cooperation in Central Asia.

