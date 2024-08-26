EN
    Uzbek President honors a number of Kazakhstani state and public figures with Dustlik Order

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has decreed awarding Kazakhstani state figures with Dostlik Order, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Among the awardees are Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin, assistant to the Kazakh President for internal policy and communications Ruslan Zheldibay, Deputy Kazakh Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, Culture and Information Minister of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, Kazakh ambassador to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov and chairman of the Uzbek Ethnic and Cultural Association Ikram Khashimzhanov.

    The Dostlik Order marks the considerable contribution the Kazakhstani state and public figures made to the strengthening of mutual respect, trust and good-neighborliness between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
