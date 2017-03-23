Uzbek President is ready to deepen relations with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated his readiness to further deepening of comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In September last year while visiting Samarkand you, Nursultan Abishevich, said that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will always be together. On good days we will feel happy for each other, and in hard moments we will worry about each other. These words have brought us closer and your words have become the ground for the whole Uzbek people to feel support by a true friend and brother. On the day of [Kurban] Ait you intentionally came to pay tribute to the First President of Uzbekistan, your friend Islam Abduganiyevich Karimov", Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a bilateral meeting between the Presidents in Akorda.

Uzbek President noted that for the last five months development of relations between the two countries has gained a new turn.

"About the forum you said that it is the first time in history between our countries. Trade and economic relations reached a completely higher level, i.e. 250 entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan will today participate in business forum, and billion-dollar contracts are signed", Mirziyoyev added.

According to him, over a short period of time a great attention has been paid to regional cooperation. Heads of three regions of Kazakhstan have visited Uzbekistan, and many heads of Uzbek regions have visited Kazakhstan.

"You and the First President Islam Abduganiyevich have created that bridge, and that bridge will strengthen. We always treat Kazakhstan as the closest and the most reliable neighbor" Shavkat Mirziyoyev underlined.

According to the Head of Uzbekistan, the fact that one of his first visits has been paid to Kazakhstan speaks volumes.