Uzbek President leaves for official visit to Moscow

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev left today for Moscow for a three-day official visit at the invitation of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform reports.

In Moscow, the leaders of Russia and Uzbekistan will hold talks. The Uzbek President will also meet with Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The parties are expected to debate further deepening of bilateral relations of strategic partnership and alliance, expanding practical cooperation, first of all, in trade and economic, investment, migration and humanitarian spheres.

Besides, the Uzbek President is expected to visit Tatarstan to hold talks with Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.