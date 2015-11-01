Uzbek President met U.S. Sec of State

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov has met today with the U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Samarkand who arrived in the country for his first official visit, Kazinform correspondent reports citing 12news.kz.

"Washington shares Asia's concern about security around the situation in Afghanistan. The U.S. side realizes the scale of the problems caused by dissemination of radical extremism, especially, taking the Islamic State's and al-Qaeda's activities into consideration," Kerry said. The U.S. Secretary of State highly appreciated the efforts of the Uzbek government on preservation of historical monuments of Samarkand, the city which is considered the pearl of the Great Silk Road.