Uzbek President proposes to establish Turkic Council Development Bank

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev believes it is time to establish the Development Bank of the Turkic Council member states, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In the epoch of development we should be ready for all challenges and use our potential jointly. Strengthening of our economic relations has always been one of the key goals [for the Turkic Council],» said President Mirziyoyev during the informal summit held via videoconference.

«It is high time for the Turkic Council to establish its own Investment Fund and the Development Bank. We are ready to start working in this direction,» he noted.

He also mentioned that it is important to develop transport and transit potential and in that respect make full use of the region’s potential.