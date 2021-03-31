EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:46, 31 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Uzbek President proposes to establish Turkic Council Development Bank

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev believes it is time to establish the Development Bank of the Turkic Council member states, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the informal summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, the Uzbek President said it is high time to establish the Development Bank of the Turkic Council member states.

    «In the epoch of development we should be ready for all challenges and use our potential jointly. Strengthening of our economic relations has always been one of the key goals [for the Turkic Council],» said President Mirziyoyev during the informal summit held via videoconference.

    «It is high time for the Turkic Council to establish its own Investment Fund and the Development Bank. We are ready to start working in this direction,» he noted.

    He also mentioned that it is important to develop transport and transit potential and in that respect make full use of the region’s potential.

    Tags:
    Turkic speaking states Turkic Council News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!