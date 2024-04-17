EN
    17:42, 17 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Uzbek President to pay state visit to Tajikistan

    Uzbek President to pay state visit Tajikistan
    Photo credit: UzA

    The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will pay a state visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon on April 18-19, UzA reports.

    High-level talks, several bilateral meetings, and joint events are to be held in Dushanbe in accordance with the trip program.

    The agenda includes further developing and strengthening friendship, good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

    Particular attention will be paid to promoting cooperation projects in trade, industry, agriculture, energy, transport and other sectors, issues of enhancing interregional contacts, cultural, humanitarian and tourist exchange will be considered.

    The leaders of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will also exchange views on current international and regional issues.

    Following the summit, a solid package of bilateral documents is planned to be adopted.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
