Uzbek President to pay state visit to China

On January 23-25, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to the People’s Republic of China, Kazinform News Agency reports.

At the invitation of the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to China from January 23 to 25, Official Spokesperson of the Chinese MFA Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

The program of the visit includes the talks at the highest level as well as a number of bilateral meetings.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev will also visit one of the regions of China and will meet the top managers of Chinese companies and banking and financial institutions.