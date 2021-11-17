Uzbek President to pay state visit to Kazakhstan before yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone conversation with Uzbek Leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the talks the Heads of State held a substantive exchange of views on the issues of further development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the entire range of bilateral agenda.

Priority importance was attached to the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation, investment cooperation, as well as implementation of joint projects in industry, machinery, transport, logistics, and agriculture and so on.

In order to give a practical impetus to the multifaceted relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan the sides agreed to arrange a State visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan by the end of this year.

The two countries’ governments were instructed to ensure quality content of the upcoming the high-level negotiations to that end.