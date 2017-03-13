Uzbek President to visit Astana soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is planning to pay a visit to Astana on March 22-23, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov, who said it at the Governmental Hour in the Majilis.

“I am confident that the upcoming visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Astana on March 22-23, to be followed then by visits of other CA leaders to Kazakhstan, will prove again the unity of the countries in face of trans-national problems we are encountering to date,” noted the Minister.