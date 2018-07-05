EN
    10:00, 05 July 2018

    Uzbek President to visit Kazakhstan

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is set to visit Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the National News Agency of Uzbekistan.

    "President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Kazakhstan on July 5-6, 2018 on the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. He will participate in the solemn events timed to Astana's 20th birthday," the agency said in a statement.

    During the visit, the Uzbek President will hold bilateral meetings.

