Uzbek tour operators inked coop agrt with NC Astana EXPO-2017

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The Association of Private Tourist Organizations of Uzbekistan signed a cooperation agreement with JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 in Tashkent.

On the eve, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan held a meeting of the Kazakh, Uzbek tour operators as part of the roadshow of NC Astana EXPO-2017 delegation to Tashkent.

Those attending the event were Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan E.Utembayev, representatives of NC Astana EXPO-2017, Secretariat of EXPO-2017, NC Uzbektourism, the Association of Private Tourist Organizations of Uzbekistan, Kazakh and Uzbek tourist organizations as well as local and foreign mass media.