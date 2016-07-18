EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:53, 18 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Uzbek tour operators inked coop agrt with NC Astana EXPO-2017

    None
    None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The Association of Private Tourist Organizations of Uzbekistan signed a cooperation agreement with JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 in Tashkent.

    On the eve, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan held a meeting of the Kazakh, Uzbek tour operators as part of the roadshow of NC Astana EXPO-2017 delegation to Tashkent.

    Those attending the event were Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan E.Utembayev, representatives of NC Astana EXPO-2017, Secretariat of EXPO-2017, NC Uzbektourism, the Association of Private Tourist Organizations of Uzbekistan, Kazakh and Uzbek tourist organizations as well as local and foreign mass media.

     

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan EXPO 2017 Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Diplomacy EXPO projects and technologies News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!