Uzbekcosmos space research agency to appear in Uzbekistan

BAKU. KAZINFORM On August 30, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on the development of space activities in the country, according to which an Agency for Space Research and Technology («Uzbekcosmos») will be created under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The decree notes that active investment policies and measures to improve the standard and quality of life of the population require the engagement of unused opportunities of high-tech and large-scale areas of activity, such as innovation, nanotechnology, nuclear energy, and the space industry.

The Agency «Uzbekcosmos» is defined by the government as a body responsible for the development and implementation of a unified state policy and strategic directions in the field of space research and technology. Among its main tasks are:

- the implementation of state programs for the development of the space industry in Uzbekistan;

- development of the infrastructure of the space industry, space research and technology, research and development, experimental design and innovative work;

- assistance to state bodies in increasing the efficiency of solving problems through the use of stratospheric and other unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as spacecraft for remote sensing of the earth and satellite communications;

- attracting foreign investment and advanced technologies in the field of space activities, including on public-private partnership.