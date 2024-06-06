Uzbekistan, AIIB discuss development of railway line from China via Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) discussed the development of international transport corridors, construction of China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan railway line, Trend reports.

A delegation from Uzbekistan led by Transport Minister Ilkhom Mahkamov met with the top officials of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in China to discuss the issue.

During the meeting, Vice-President of the AIIB Konstantin Limitovskiy noted that cooperation in the implementation of international transport corridor projects is a priority task of the bank.

The sides also discussed the projects implemented with the financial support of the AIIB in the promising areas of cooperation, such as attraction of financial resources for the electrification of the Bukhara - Myskin - Urgench - Khiva railway line, reconstruction of the highway of international importance passing through Bukhara region, and development of public transport in the regions (purchase of buses).

The sides also discussed joint implementation of new initiatives included in the 2024–2026 Cooperation Program.

Specifically, the abovementioned program aims to fund 12 projects totaling $2.5 billion in the field of green energy, water supply, highway reconstruction, and infrastructure development.