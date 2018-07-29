EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:26, 29 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Uzbekistan Airways again named most punctual carrier

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM In June 2018, Uzbekistan Airways once again became the most punctual air carrier, ranking first among foreign airlines that fly to/from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, the Uzbek company stated.


    Uzbekistan Airways is currently operating 36 scheduled flights a week from the cities of Uzbekistan to the Domodedovo airport, including 16 flights a week from Tashkent. In the autumn-winter period, the national air carrier plans to increase the frequency of flights from the capital to Moscow to 21 flights a week, Trend reports.

    The Uzbek air carrier is planning to transport over 3 million passengers in 2018 thanks to the active advertising company, reducing a number of tariffs and expanding the geography of flights, especially in the CIS countries.

    In addition, Uzbekistan Airways plans to equip its entire aircraft fleet with Wi-Fi. The work on the aircraft retrofitting will be carried out on the basis of Uzbekistan Airways Technics.

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Transport World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!