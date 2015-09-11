Uzbekistan Airways entitled to make flights to EU countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) allowed Uzbekistan Airways national airline to make flights to the EU countries, Uzbekistan Airways said Sept. 11.

"This permit was necessary in connection with the new EU regulation which entered into force May 26, 2014," Uzbekistan Airways said. "The new regulation envisages the procedure of authorization and monitoring of the safety of the aircraft flying to the EU countries."

The company's specialists submitted all necessary data about the airline's activity, the available safety management systems, to the EASA to get the permission. As a result, Uzbekistan Airways has received the EASA permission without any comments.

Uzbekistan Airways is the monopoly carrier in Uzbekistan. It is wholly owned by the state. Its fleet currently consists of 31 aircraft of western production, including 13 Boeings (four 767-300, five 757-200 and four 767- 300-ER), 13 Airbuses (three A-310 and 10 - A-320- 200), three medium-range RJ- 85 planes and two Airbus A300-600F cargo planes.

Uzbekistan Airways makes flights to 21 cities in Europe, America, Middle East, Asia, and in 22 cities of the Commonwealth of Independent Countries and 11 local destinations, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.