Uzbekistan Airways ups frequency of flights to Astana

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Uzbekistan Airways, the flag carrier of Uzbekistan, has introduced the fourth frequency of direct flights on the route Tashkent - Astana-Tashkent.

The flights will be operated on Sundays on A320 aircraft on the following schedule (local time):



Sunday: HY-721 Tashkent - 18:10 Astana - 21:10



Sunday: HY-722 Astana - 22:10 Tashkent - 23:10



Presently, Uzbekistan Airways operates direct passenger flights to Astana three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, trend.az reports.



Uzbekistan Airways is wholly owned by the state and has 11 airports located on the territory of Uzbekistan, six of which are international. The company has representative offices in 25 countries.



In 2017, the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed on an increasing flights between the two countries.



Recently, Kazakh envoy to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev said that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan intend to launch several new flights between their cities.



"This year we are planning that the geography of flights will expand with Almaty-Bukhara, Almaty-Khiva and Almaty-Samarkand routes, which are very attractive in terms of tourism opportunities," said Utembayev in early January.