Uzbekistan Ambassador’s diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan over

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Uzbekistan Ikrom Nazarov is finishing his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to RoU Embassy in Kazakhstan.

"I am honored to inform that on February 15, 2018 my diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan will be over. Taking this chance, I would like to express deep and sincere gratitude for cooperation, support and strong friendship which you have been providing during my mission in Kazakhstan", the outgoing Ambassador's letter published by the Embassy reads.

Ikrom Nazarov expressed confidence that the heartly and friendly relations between the countries will keep developing for the benefit of the two nations.

Ikrom Nazarov was appointed Uzbekistan Ambassador in Kazakhstan in January 2018.