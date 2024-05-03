Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan to increase cargo transportation

At the session “Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: a step to success”, organized within the framework of the Third Tashkent International Investment Forum, the main aspects of economic cooperation between the two countries were analyzed, UzA reports.

Azerbaijan was represented by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency Yusif Abdullayev, Uzbekistan was represented by Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Khurram Teshabayev, Director General of the Fund for Reconstruction and Development Shukhrat Vafoyev, as well as Director of the Joint Investment Company Nozim Khojiyev.

The parties noted that economic relations are based on deep historical and cultural roots and long-standing friendship between the two peoples. New trade, investment, energy, and tourism cooperation projects were considered. It was confirmed that there is enormous potential for further development of cooperation in various sectors of the economy.

“Over the past two years, since the beginning of the application of a special trade policy in relation to Uzbekistan products, both sides have achieved significant growth”, says Mikayil Jabbarov. “The scope of road and rail freight transportation between countries has expanded. Transport links have significantly simplified the process of trade cooperation”.

This session served as a platform for constructive dialogue on strengthening trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.