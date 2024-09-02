Uzbekistan and Dubai enhance collaboration in tourism

During a recent roundtable discussion in Tashkent, the tourism opportunities of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism were presented, UzA reports.

Here is what the Regional Head of Proximity Markets of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Bader Ali Habib, said about this: Currently, comprehensive ties between our countries are strengthening. This contributes to increasing the tourism potential of the two countries.

Dubai had a record year in 2023, with 17.15 million foreign tourists visiting the Emirates. This trend will continue in 2024. In January-June this year, Dubai was visited by 9.31 million foreign tourists, 9 percent more than in the same period last year.

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism recorded record attendance figures in 2023. In particular, a significant increase in the number of tourists from Uzbekistan was noted. Compared with the summer season of 2022, in 2023, the tourist flow increased by 81 percent. Compared with the summer season of 2019, it increased by 160 percent. In 2024, the tourist flow from Uzbekistan continues to grow. In particular, in the first quarter of the year, visitors increased by 8 percent compared to the same period last year. This is due to the growing popularity of Dubai and the successful development of the country’s tourism sector. Established direct flights between Dubai, Tashkent, and Samarkand strengthen the ties between these cities.

Uzbekistan is becoming an important and promising market for Dubai, and we are pleased with the steady growth in the number of Uzbekistan tourists coming to the Emirates. Thanks to the availability of direct flights and the absence of visa barriers, tourism has become very convenient for citizens of Uzbekistan. Dubai attracts tourists with its unique cultural events, attractions, and excellent service. We strive to provide guests an unforgettable experience and a comfortable and safe holiday.

Dubai’s excellent tourism performance is recognized internationally. Starting in 2024, the city was ranked number one in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for the third time.

With new attractions and events attracting tourists worldwide, Dubai has established itself as a global hub for leisure and entertainment and continues to strengthen its position. One of its most recent achievements was opening the first Real Madrid World theme park at Dubai Parks and Resorts, operated by a renowned football club. This was achieved through a long-term agreement between DET and Real Madrid in October last year. The deal opens new opportunities for the two organizations and supports Dubai’s D33 economic goal.

More than 100 Dubai hotels offer visitors a special Kids Go Free promotion during the summer. As part of the promotion, children under 12 can stay, eat, and visit attractions in the city for free.

The Dubai Summer Surprises shopping festival is also held regularly. From June 28 to September 1, visitors and residents of Dubai are offered incredible discounts, special offers, and cultural events. The shopping festival is held from December 13 to January 19 in the winter.