Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan launch E-Permit international cargo transportation system

Much attention is paid to improving conditions in international road freight transportation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and the widespread introduction of digital technologies into the system, UzA reports.

E-Permit, an electronic system for exchanging permit forms, has been introduced to speed up cargo transportation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Specialists from the Digital Transport Center under the Ministry of Transport successfully launched this system in test mode. The first quotas were exchanged using the E-Permit system, and cargo vehicles passed through the Yallama customs post.

It is worth noting that this electronic system was introduced between Uzbekistan and Türkiye on November 11, 2021, at the initiative of the Ministry of Transport, for the first time.