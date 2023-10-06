Uzbekistan and Tatarstan debate education and tourism cooperation development issues

As part of his official visit to Russia, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met on October 5 with Head of Taratstan Rustam Minikhanov, Kazinform reports.

The parties noted the high results of fruitful cooperation achieved over the last years.

They also debated the results of the 3rd forum of Uzbekistan-Russia interregional cooperation held recently in Kazan. One of the agreements concluded there is the development of industrial parks in Uzbekistan jointly with Russia’s Alabuga and Master tech parks.

Besides, the leaders discussed expanding cooperation in the spheres of education, tourism and youth policy.

Today, the Uzbek President left Kazan for Moscow to hold restricted and expended-format meetings. The talks will focus on further deepening of Uzbekistan-Russia relations of all-round strategic partnership and alliance.