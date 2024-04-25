Uzbekistan and the UK sign Declaration on Comprehensive Partnership

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, met with the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Cameron, UzA reports.

“A pleasure to meet with the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs H.E. Lord David Cameron today at the Foreign Ministry”, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan wrote in his telegram channel. “Our conversation was both fruitful and insightful, allowing us to outline key tasks aimed at strengthening Uzbekistan – UK relations across all domains. The primary focus centered on bolstering economic bonds. Appreciate the candid desire to foster more direct business-to-business ties and educational collaboration. We also signed the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Partnership and the MOU in the fields of regional and international connectivity and infrastructure”.