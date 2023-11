ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ikrom Nazarov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the Uzbek Foreign Office.

Earlier, Nazarov served as the Counsellor and Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Poland.

On January 5, Nazarov left Tashkent for Almaty, Uzbek MFA says.