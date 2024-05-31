Uzbekistan attends China Overseas Investment Fair

The delegation led by the Hokim of Syrdarya region, Senator Akmaljon Mahmudaliyev, visited China, UzA reports.

Representatives of the region took part in the 14th China Overseas Investment Fair, organized by the China Overseas Development Association (CODA).

As part of the forum, meetings were held with CODA Chairman He Zhenwei and representatives of Shenzhen Greater Bay, Jiangsu Famsun Group, and China Tianying, members of the Association.

The parties discussed issues of pharmaceutical development, green energy, and agriculture, as well as prospects for establishing cooperation in waste processing in the region.

Photo credit: UzA

Representatives of the cultural sphere of Syrdarya region also participated in the forum. Vocalists of the regional branch of the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan and the dance ensemble “Sirdaryo Navolari” performed at the event.