TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:12, 23 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan enhance collaboration

    Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan
    Photo credit: UzA

    A signing ceremony of bilateral documents took place in Quba during the Second Azerbaijan – Uzbekistan Interregional Forum, UzA reports. 

    In particular, memoranda of understanding and cooperation in trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres were signed between Termez and Bilasuvar, Namangan and Mingachevir, Gulistan and Fuzuli.

    In addition, within the forum, a roadmap for preparing the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan was approved.

    It was noted that implementing the documents will open up new prospects for bringing people closer and strengthening direct ties.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Foreign policy Azerbaijan
