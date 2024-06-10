Uzbekistan, China enhance economic collaboration

The delegation led by the Hokim of Jizzakh region Ergash Soliyev visited China, UzA reports.

The business trip began with a visit to the city of Xi'an.

On the first day of the visit, members of the delegation reached several beneficial agreements. In particular, these are agreements on the implementation in Jizzakh region of projects for the production of furniture together with the Zhongwang Group worth $250 million, the production of car components together with the Xianghе Zhi Chen worth $100 million, the procurement of poultry meat and eggs jointly with the Xin Hen Chang worth $10 million, the production of electric scooters of various modifications together with the Qian Wang Group worth $20 million, the development of a marble quarry and the opening of the showroom together with the Hongyuan Dong Sheng Stone worth $150 million.

The second day was devoted to visiting companies, learning about the production process, and exploring the opportunities created. The Xianghе Qiangshеng Electric Vehicle aroused great interest among delegation members, as it produces 250 types of electric scooters.

In the following days, the delegation led by the Regional Hokim E. Soliyev got acquainted with the activities of large construction companies in China.

The delegation visited the marble processing workshop of Hongyuan Dongshеng Stone.

A forum for Jizzakh entrepreneurs was organized at the initiative of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in China and the Huahe International Business Consultancy.

The forum was opened by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the People’s Republic of China F. Arziyev. Regional Hokim E. Soliev expressed gratitude to the event organizers and told its participants about the potential and opportunities of Jizzakh region.

A presentation of the region’s capabilities took place.

Agreements were signed on the implementation of joint projects in various areas between the cities of Jizzakh, Farish, Sharaf Rashidov, Pakhtakor, Bakhmal, Mirzachul, and Gallaaral districts of the region, and large companies and associations of provinces, cities, and regions of China.

Members of the delegation met with the Vice Governor of the Tianjin Municipality, Liu Guiping. Along with this, the head of the region visited Tianjin University and met with the university’s leadership.

Hokim of the region E. Soliyev proposed establishing close cooperation on opening a university branch and organizing a laboratory in Jizzakh Technopark.