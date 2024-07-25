Uzbekistan-China trade hits $5.8bln in 1H2024

Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover volume with China amounted to $5.8 billion from January through June 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure is 9.4 percent higher year-on-year ($5.3 billion in January–June 2023).

China ranks first among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan. The country’s share in the total volume of trade turnover in Uzbekistan accounts for 18.5 percent.

The volume of exports to China from Uzbekistan amounted to $994.7 million, which is 0.5 percent less compared to the same period last year ($1 billion in January–June 2023).

Uzbekistan’s imports from China reached $4.9 billion from January through June 2024. This indicator has increased by 16.6 percent year-on-year ($4.2 billion in January–June 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amounted to $31.8 billion from January through June 2024. This figure has increased by 8.5 percent year-on-year ($29.3 billion in January–June 2023).

Uzbekistan's exports reached $12.9 billion from January through June 2024, while imports amounted to $18.8 billion.