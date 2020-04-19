EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:08, 19 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Uzbekistan eyes to export textile products to Japanese market

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan's officials held negotiations with Masahiro Yagi, the president of Yagiharu Co., Ltd trading company, which were organized via a videoconference, Trend reports with reference to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Tokyo.

    During the videoconference, the issues of supply of textile products to the Japanese market were discussed alongside options for exporting goods using different types of transportation, Trend reports.

    Masahiro Yagi praised the quality of the textile products manufactured in Uzbekistan and noted the existing demand for Uzbek products in the Japanese market. He also informed that the trial batch from the country was successfully delivered to Japan.

    Following the talks, an agreement was reached to continue joint work, including meeting via videoconference with participation of members of Uztextilprom Association.

    The parties also considered the possibility of Masahiro Yagi's visit to Uzbekistan in September 2021 to continue negotiations and discuss relevant agreements.


    Tags:
    Economy Uzbekistan Industry
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!