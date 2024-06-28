Uzbekistan hosts Global Youth Festival

From June 26 to 30, Uzbekistan hosts the Global Youth Festival with over 700 young people from 92 countries participating in it. The event being held simultaneously in Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Jizzakh and Khorezm regions, enables young people to present their ideas and initiatives on 15 projects and exchanging experiences, UzA reported.

The opening ceremony took place on June 26 in Samarkand at the Eternal City Complex of the Silk Road Samarkand International Tourist Center. The Director of the Youth Affairs Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Alisher Sadullayev, delivered a speech and welcomed all festival participants to Uzbekistan. He spoke about the youth policy implemented in the country and activities carried out to protect the rights and interests of the younger generation.

On the first day of the festival, Mr. Sadullayev met with the responsible persons for youth affairs of several countries in Samarkand for discussing the issues of protecting the rights and interests of young people and implementing joint projects.

At the festival’s plenary session, detailed information was provided about the opportunities created for Uzbekistan youth, legislation in the sphere, and various social projects.

Ministers of youth affairs and heads of youth organizations of several countries attended the event.

The first day witnessed the meetings and roundtable discussions on “Discover ideas worthy of promotion!” and an exhibition of national dishes.

The foreign youth visited the Eternal City Complex. They observed the creation of handicrafts and the preparation of national dishes. The festival will include workshops and meetings on education, innovation, information technology, business, media, culture, art, and sports.