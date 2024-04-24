Uzbekistan hosts industrial exhibition “INNOPROM. Central Asia”: Opportunities for countries in the region

The Uzexpocentre in Tashkent hosts an international industrial exhibition “INNOPROM. Central Asia”, UzA reports.

The exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan jointly with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, began with a plenary session on “Industrial cooperation in Central Asia: regional focus”. The session was opened by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khojayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

It was noted that thanks to the systematic actions taken in recent years, Central Asia has become a territory attracting large investors from all over the world. The region’s economic base, which includes qualified youth and a unique technological heritage, is recognized as a powerful launching pad for sustainable development.

The strategically significant economic partnership between Uzbekistan and Russia is developing year by year. In Uzbekistan, the total capital of the Russian Federation exceeds 13 billion dollars, and more than 3,000 joint ventures operate in the country. And in Russia, more than 600 companies have been registered with the participation of residents of Uzbekistan. As a result of implementing a large-scale economic cooperation program covering the areas of industrial cooperation, transport, energy, agriculture, interregional trade, and other sectors, in 2023, the volume of total trade reached $10 billion.

For Uzbekistan, this exhibition is also considered an essential platform for developing economic ties with the region’s states and deepening partnerships between business community representatives.

The growing interest in the event is evidenced by the participation of 450 foreign companies and delegations from 27 countries, and the total number of participants is more than 10 thousand people.

On the first day of the exhibition, themes such as “Industrial cooperation in Central Asia: attention to territories”, “Network integration based on aluminum solutions”, “Technological cooperation in the oil and gas industry: best practices, personnel, investments”, “Green light: how does it change the system of development of environmentally friendly transport and the tourism industry?” were discussed.

During the exhibition, B2B meetings were held. Participants discussed the prospects for strengthening strong ties and new projects.

The exhibition, which showcases the national stands of Uzbekistan, Russia, China, Belarus, and Kazakhstan, as well as expositions of almost 60 companies and regional corners, will run until April 24.