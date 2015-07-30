Uzbekistan increases exports of natural gas to Kazakhstan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Uzbekistan has exported 1,772.8 billion m3 of natural gas to Kazakhstan in the first half of 2015 with 39.4% growth in comparison to the same period last year, AKI Press informs.

In monetary terms, the exports in the reporting period made $158.8 million, which is 46.9% more than the same period of 2014, according to the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.



Uzbekistan also exports natural gas to Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and China.