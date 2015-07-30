EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:52, 30 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Uzbekistan increases exports of natural gas to Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Uzbekistan has exported 1,772.8 billion m3 of natural gas to Kazakhstan in the first half of 2015 with 39.4% growth in comparison to the same period last year, AKI Press informs.

    In monetary terms, the exports in the reporting period made $158.8 million, which is 46.9% more than the same period of 2014, according to the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

    Uzbekistan also exports natural gas to Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and China.

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Energy News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!